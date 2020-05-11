$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 152,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,026. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.