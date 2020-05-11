$0.20 EPS Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,847,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $327,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.30. 236,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,355. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.