$0.27 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.09. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,753. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In other news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $210,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.