$0.27 EPS Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

