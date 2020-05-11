$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.20. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

