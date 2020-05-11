-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.50). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $139.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,973,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

