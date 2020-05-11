-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 310.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after buying an additional 717,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 526,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after buying an additional 1,502,876 shares in the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.74 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.00.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.