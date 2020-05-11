$0.71 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

