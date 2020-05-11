-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($7.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraVir Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HEPA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.78. 5,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

