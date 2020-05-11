-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.76). Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($3.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 2.26. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

