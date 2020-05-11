-$1.05 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.23). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

INSP traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.35. 558,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,300. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 597,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,651,610. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

