$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Toro reported sales of $962.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Toro by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. Toro has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

