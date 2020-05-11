$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.20 million and the highest is $1.48 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $92.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

