$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $19,961,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $13,519,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

