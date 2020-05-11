101,567 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $74,258,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

RGLD opened at $136.43 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

