10,555 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NYSE:DECK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.71. 20,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,704. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

