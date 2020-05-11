110,350 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.52. 85,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,990. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

