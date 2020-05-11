118,319 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.05% of Wendys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Wendys by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Wendys by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

WEN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. 5,045,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,019. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

