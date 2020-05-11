1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 147,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $698,364.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of PIH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.45. 1347 Property Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.