$140.82 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $140.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.40 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $552.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.59 million to $563.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $549.47 million, with estimates ranging from $525.58 million to $572.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,082,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,733,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,094,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,292,000 after buying an additional 318,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

