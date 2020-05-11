15,454 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.39. 1,313,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,848. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

