180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Purchases $83,537.50 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 51,250 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $83,537.50.

Shares of TURN remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,998. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

