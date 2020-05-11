$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.55.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 88.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 111.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

