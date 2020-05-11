202,294 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.33. 24,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

