21,381 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

