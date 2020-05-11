21,675 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 98,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

