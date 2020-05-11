$315.17 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report sales of $315.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.14 million to $326.73 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $192.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,938,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

