39,200 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000.

Shares of A traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,507. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,287 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

