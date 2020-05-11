3DCoin Price Reaches $0.0024 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. 3DCoin has a market cap of $169,258.20 and approximately $44.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000250 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

