3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.64. 1,085,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

