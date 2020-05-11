3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 214.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of 3M by 50.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 9.7% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.73. 3,031,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

