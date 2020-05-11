$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Cummins posted sales of $6.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $17.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $18.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $22.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $161.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

