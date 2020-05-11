4,000 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.82. 38,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,737. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

