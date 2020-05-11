5,783 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $281.23. 4,042,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

