87,178 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,116,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

