A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Short Interest Up 73.7% in April

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:AHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 170,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,750. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. A. H. Belo has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

Get A. H. Belo alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.05%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other A. H. Belo news, CEO Robert W. Decherd bought 127,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $340,065.04. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 22.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 822,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in A. H. Belo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A. H. Belo by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for A. H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.