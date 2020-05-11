A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Down 41.5% in April

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $15.27. 106,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.45. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

