ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Down 48.8% in April

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,323 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $37,520,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,910,000 after acquiring an additional 284,255 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.29. 1,332,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. ABB’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

