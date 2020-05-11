AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $97,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

