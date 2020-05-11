AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.75. 5,849,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

