AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Cut by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.53 on Monday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,713,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

