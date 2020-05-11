Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.55 million and $383,303.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00044324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.75 or 0.03700962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, ZBG, Hotbit, CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Indodax, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BitForex, Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC and CoinPlace. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

