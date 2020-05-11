AC3 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, AC3 has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $141,813.20 and approximately $29.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.