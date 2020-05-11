Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Lowered to $14.00

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s current price.

AXDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

AXDX traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 711,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $597.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a current ratio of 14.93.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 872.13% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,211.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $114,114.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 739,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,053. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 432,703 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

