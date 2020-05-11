Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 3rd Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.5% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

