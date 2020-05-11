Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $66,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Accenture by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,913,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.18. 57,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

