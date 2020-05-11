AceD Trading Down 41.2% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $42,223.64 and approximately $2.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,738,903 coins and its circulating supply is 11,724,103 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

