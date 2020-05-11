Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Indodax, Coinnest and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.02219355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00090385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00175189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,958,740 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Kucoin, Koinex, OKEx, OOOBTC, Bitbns, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

