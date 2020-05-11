Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 246,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,126. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

