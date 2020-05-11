Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Acushnet stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

